The Arndale shopping centre in Manchester on Friday has been evacuated after reports of stabbings.

According to the BBC the UK ambulance service was treating four people after the incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester.

Five people have been stabbed and counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation, British police said in a statement.

“We are on the scene, we are treating four patients,’’ a spokeswoman at the North West Ambulance Service said.

Manchester Police said on twitter that they were responding to an incident at the shopping mall.

According to media reports, armed police officers are patrolling inside the shopping mall.​​

UK police said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault over the incident at the shopping centre.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken to custody for questioning.’’

Footage from outside the shopping centre, shared on social media, shows police vehicles arriving at the scene. (Sputnik/NAN)