Cosmas Omegoh

Lagos State this evening suffered multiple pipeline fires it was learnt. The fires according to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okumbor, occurred at Fagba and Ekoro Road respectively.

While disclosing that the LASEMA emergency response team had already activated the State’s Emergency Response Plan, he noted that “LASEMA Response Teams and other first Responders have been mobilized to both incident sites.

“Though the Agency’s Dolphin Squad is at the Ilepo Bus Stop Abule Egba fire incident, the Incident Commander, DG/CEO LASEMA-Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu is presently at the Fagba pipeline fire with the Tiger Squad from Command Control Centre; he is equally on his way to the other pipeline explosion Ekoro, Pipe Line Bus Stop.”