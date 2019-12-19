Romanus Okoye

An amalgam of Igbo groups has called on President Mohammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, to order for immediate dismantling of multiple roadblocks along south east, south south south roads.

The group made up of Aka Ikenga, Otu Oka Iwu and Nzuko Umunna said that the mounting of over 6o roadblocks along Lagos – Benin – Onitsha road is discriminatory as it is targeted at a particular people as well as for extortion.

In a statement issued in Lagos yesterday and signed by Chief Emmanuel Chuks Ikokwu, president, Otu Oka Iwu; Major Gen. Abel Obi Umahi Rtd, president-Genenral, Ndigbo, Lagos Foundation; Mr. Oscar Onwudiwe, president Aka Ikenga; Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Coordinator, Nzuko Umunna, the groups demand as follow: “We demand that these multiple road blocks and the siege on the South East and South South Zones of the Country be dismantled and lifted forthwith.

“In this regard we request the President General Mohammed Buhari GCFR to direct the Inspector General of Police and heads of other Security Agencies to comply with the Senate resolution calling for scaling down of these check points.

“That these offensive and dangerous road blocks be replaced forthwith with high visibility motorized patrols and effective surveillance and communication on these highways.

“That Security Personnel who are assigned to duties in such motorized patrols must wear bold name tags and Service numbers to foster accountability.

“We urge ALL citizens travelling on those routes to remain law-abiding, be polite to law enforcement agencies but be very vigilant and observant and report incidents at these roadblocks to any of our associations. They know the channels of the Town Unions and other cultural organizations to make their report reach us.

“We hereby serve notice that continued abuse and curtailment of peoples’ fundamental human rights on the high ways will be strongly challenged in the court of our land, ECOWAS Court, and presented to International Human Rights Commission, the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria and other International Organizations and will be requesting for sanctions accordingly on those who openly or tacitly encourage or condone these harrowing conditions on citizens.

“On our part, we shall actively monitor the situation in the coming days with a view to reviewing our position in due course.”