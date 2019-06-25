Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Commercial drivers in Anambra under the aegis of Allied Anambra Drivers Progressive Association (AADPA) have commended Governor Willie Obiano for the clampdown on fake revenue agents in the state.

They also commended the Commissioner for Transport, Chief Uchenna Okafor (Wiper) for his efforts with the governor in minimising multiple ticket circulation and touting along the Onitsha/Owerri Road by Upper Iweka axis in Onitsha.

Coordinator of AADPA, Chief Obinna Anisiobi, who made the commendation in a statement at Onitsha, said he and his unit heads were appreciative of the state government’s efforts at ridding the state of fakers and reducing the number of motor tickets and tolls being sold to their members in the state.

Anisiobi noted that AADPA is an association that takes care of drivers operating within Onitsha, Oba, Oraifite, Ozubulu, Okija, Ihiala, Uli and Amorka in Anambra State and Orlu, Mgbidi and Awo-Omamma in Imo State.

He expressed optimism that the governor and his transport commissioner would sustain the tempo of fight against fakers and multiple ticket sales until they are stamped out of existence.

They also expressed optimism that Obiano’s administration would create bus stops within the Upper Iweka and Owerri road axis to enable their members operate freely as against the current trend, where there are no bus stops to stop and pick or drop passengers within the Upper Iweka and Owerri road axis.