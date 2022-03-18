From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Waste collectors under the aegis of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN), yesterday, linked multiple taxation by states and local governments to the bane suffocating recycling businesses in the country. The Association further lamented the unavailability of grants by governments and loans by financial institutions, adding that the situation possess threat to waste recyclers.

Its National President, John Obeh, stated this in Abuja at a 2-day special delegates’ conference.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Obeh claimed that the country was running out of steel, rods and aluminum, because of government’s unwillingness to revive the Ajaokuta steel complex in Kogi State. He said for Nigeria to be among the top producers of steel and rods in Africa, government would need to revive the 19 steel reeling mills across the country.

“Part of our challenges is double taxation by touts in the name of state and local governments revenue collectors. There is also no government backing in terms of financial facilities in the form of loans or grants. “You will discover that if not for us, you would not have a single iron rod in Nigeria because we introduced the recycling business in this country.