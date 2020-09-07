Magnus Eze, Enugu

Manufacturers in South East have appealed to the governors in the region to, as a matter of urgency, address multiple taxation they faced in their course of operation. They also urged the government to see how manufacturers would not be adversely affected by the recent increase in pump price of petroleum products and hike in electricity tariff.

Chairman, Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi branch of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Chuzi Igweobi, stated these at their just-concluded 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Enugu.

He disclosed that the association had approached governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Willie Obiano (Anambra) over their plights while expressing the optimism that the issue would elicit positive policy action on the part of government, particularly at this period that businesses were struggling to survive.

He said: “On multiple taxation, we have spoken with the governor of Enugu State and we even spoke with governor of Anambra State. They are really working on it. But you know, we are in a political era; some of those people, so many things are happening behind the scene which may not be good to say here but we are really working on it. We are working on multiple taxation, which is the main problem for us.”

Regarding the theme of the lecture: “Assessment of COVID-19’s Impact on Small and Medium sized Companies in Nigeria: Case study of the Eastern part of Nigeria,” delivered by Chairman, Juel Nigeria Limited; Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, the MAN Chairman said that it was high time people exploited agriculture, tourism, mining and other natural resources.

“COVID-19 has taught us to start thinking inwards. We must think of agriculture, tourism, mining and all these natural resources that are in the country where we can tap into. So many countries depend on agriculture or even tourism and they’re making a lot of money. So, we have to think inward to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 because it has come to stay.”