Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Private schools in Anambra State under the aegis of Coalition of Private Schools Proprietors, yesterday, began a three-day warning strike to over alleged multiple taxation and extortion of members.

The group complained that private schools in Anambra were being overtaxed by the state governments and its agents making it difficult for many of the schools to remain in business.

Speaking to Daily Sun on behalf of other private schools owners after an emergency meeting of private school proprietors held at GRA, Onitsha, their leader, Uzochukwu Nwanonyuo, said the warning strike had become necessary since the state government had not shown enough concern on their continued cry over the impact of multiple taxation imposed on members .

“Private schools in Anambra State are being overtaxed and over-levied in various ways. Most of the levies imposed on private schools in the state are not receipted, showing that such monies do not go into the purse of the state government.

“There is no type of levy that is not slammed on private schools with the aim of extorting us. It is regrettable that private schools, which render social services have been unfortunately classified as business enterprises,” he said, adding that the warning strike would run between Monday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 18.