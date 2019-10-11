Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Multiple tax levies, epileptic power supply and low patronage , are the three top challenges presently facing the running of hotels and guest houses in Ifo, Ogun state.

This comes as GovernorDapo Abiodun, assured his government is more than determined to deliver on the dividend of democracy promised during his campaign.

An estimated 52 hotels and several guest houses, are struggling to survive Nigeria’s galloping economy .

Some owners and operators of the hotels and guest houses, who spoke to Daily Sun lamented that Nigeria’s economic environment has been quite unfavourable to the running of hospitality business in Ifo.

Chief Willy Okonkwo, proprietor of one of the hotels disclosed that since 2015, when his facility was built and commenced business, it has been a rough ride all the way. He said most owners of hospitality businesses in the Ifo Local Government Area are barely managing but not breaking even.

His words: “From day one, I set a standard and have over the years ensured that no miscreant or smokers of Indian hemp come to harassing our guests within the premises of the hotel, even as I also have close link with Ifo Police and Sango Area police Commands”.

On the epileptic power supply, he noted that it has been one of the headaches facing most hotels and guest houses in Ifo face, as Discos are only interested in collecting their money at the end of the month, while power supply remains erratic.

Also David Agbele, Executive Director, of another hotel in Ifo, lamented he spends N45million monthly to power his generating set, pay staff salaries, and carry out other sundry daily expenses.

His words: “Yet, I have to diversify to establish viewing centers, as the few people that patronises my guest house, are not willing to pay N50 extra for a bottle of bear or a plate of pepper soup, despite the conveniences at the place”.

Agbele insisted that it is unfair for the government at the federal, state and local government level to be imposing multiple taxes on hotels and guest houses not minding whether or not they are located in urban areas, where the demand for their services is high or local community, where the demand is very, very low.

He also frowned at the manner governments are trying to frustrate their businesses, through multiple tax levies, but praised the police in Sango and Ifo, for always conducting series of meetings with hotel and guest owners with the aim of sharing ideas on how best to secure the lives and properties of their businesses.