Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old housewife, Haua Abdul for allegedly hacking her two children to death.

In a statement yesterday, the police said the suspect who resides at Diso Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) Kano State, killed her two children, Irfan Ibrahim ,6, and Zuhura Ibrahim, 3 .

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer,DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement said the suspect, who has been arrested, also injured Aisha Sadiq, 10, of the same address, before fleeing to an unknown destination.

Kiyawa ,said that a team of detectives were immediately deployed to the scene of the crime and the victims were all taken to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital Kano where doctors confirmed the two children dead.

He said that Sadiq was transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

He equally disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, had since directed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by SP Nasiru Gusau, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Gwale division to arrest the suspect within 24 hours.

A police source revealed that the suspect confessed to have locked up their house, used a machete and an aluminium made pestle to attack the three children, causing severe injuries on them.

The case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.