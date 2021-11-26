From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Mondi, has led a pool of tributes in honour of victims of the November 26, 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India.

Speaking during the 13th memorial anniversary in the Indian Parliament, Mondi said November 26th was a sad day for all Indian nationals across the world.

Recall that 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were reported to have opened fire at several locations in Mumbai On November 26, 2008, killing 166 people during a 60-hour siege.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Some of the locations attacked by the terrorists were the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre.

“26/11 is a sad day for us as enemies of country carried out terror incident in Mumbai,” Modi said.

In his tribute, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, said India would always be grateful to the security forces of India who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Leader of the Indian Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, saluted the heroes of the Mumbai attack.

“Protects the country by staying at the border away from the family in difficult weather, saves innocents by risking his own life during a terrorist attack. He cares about the world without bothering about his own life, our Jawan is the pride of the family, the village and the nation. Salute to the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. Jai Hind,” Gandhi said.

On his part, Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, said: “My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during the 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery and sacrifice.”

Also speaking, Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, praised the confidence displayed by the security agencies of India who acted bravely by countering the terrorists.

“Heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salute the courage of all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists in the cowardly attacks. The whole nation will remain proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice,” Shah said.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and State Home Minister, Dilip Walse Patil, paid tribute to the victims during a memorial held at the police headquarters in South Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale, said on social media: “Thirteen years have passed, yet their courage in face of extreme adversities still inspires us. Remembering Mumbai’s saviours on the anniversary of 26/11.”

Nagrale, alongside Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, also paid heartfelt tributes at the memorial site.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .