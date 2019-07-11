Zika Bobby

Described as gifted by her teachers at Emfode Academy, Little Miss Christabel Osazuwa, second of three children has always come tops in her class. But there is a problem. She has been unable to walk or stand since she was born five years ago.

Her mother, Mrs Evelyn Ossas said taking care of her has been difficult, as the mother of three said she seriously seek God’s miracle on her daughter.

According to tests carried out, Christabel has an acute Kyphosis of the thoracolumbar region, with associate Scoliosis, which is responsible for her inability to walk or stand.

“We have been to different hospitals, done several scans and x-rays on Christabel, and they he told us that it can be corrected, but the major problem we have been facing over the years is money for her surgery,” she said.

She said when her baby was delivered, it was discovered that she has a blockage at her spine and that all hospitals they have visited said it could only be corrected through surgery. “We live in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. We have visited about three hospitals here. There is this hospital here in Port Harcourt that said surgery could only be done abroad. We got a doctor in Enugu who said it could actually be done in Nigeria. Whether Nigeria or another country, all I am after is for my baby girl to be able to walk unaided. “At the hospital in Enugu, we were told surgery would cost about N5.5 million. I don’t even have N100,000 in my account. My husband and I have done everything possible to see that our baby girl can walk by herself. He is an automobile engineer and business has been dull in the last few years. I call on well meaning Nigerians to come to my daughter’s aid. I want her to walk. She is so intelligent.

“One day she asked me: ‘Mummy, why is it that I can’t walk like my brother and sister?’ That day, I cried all through the night. As her mother, I feel her pain and everyday I cry, asking God, why this little innocent girl? I appeal to Nigerians to come to our aid so my daughter can be happy like her mates.”

Her account name in Access Bank is Evelyn Zoukong, and the account number is 0776924458. She can be reached on