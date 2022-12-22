From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A private school based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Mummy’s Place International Nursery and Primary School has emerged the overall best private school in the country.

The ranking was done by the Federal Ministry of Education, while the school was presented a 15 seater coaster bus in recognition of its exemplary attainment.

Speaking at a reception organized by the school to celebrate the ranking, the proprietress of the school, Dr Damilola Oshin said the ranking was in recognition of hard work and professionalism on the part of the teachers.

She said the recognition by the Presidents Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) for the year 2022 with a brand new 15 seater coastal bus given to the school will make the school do more in academic excellence.

Oshin said education should be more of passion to add value and render services to the society rather than the general trend to make it a business venture.

“Education services should not be business venture, rather, a calling to nurture children, build them and get them to a place of independence and education service must reach all strata of the economy.

“We’ve been trying to keep the standards , this year is just a year that we are recognized and we will just keep doing what we have been doing. They came from Abuja to look at our facilities and they were surprised, the children are neat, cultured and loving.

“We will continue to be focused and committed, we won’t relent to bring out the potentials in the students,” she said.

Speaking, the Director of Quality Assurance, Ondo State Ministry of Education, Mrs Dunni Famewo, described the award as a well-deserved recognition for hard work and excellence, saying the school has made the state proud.

Famewo narrated her experience in the school during the 2021 evaluation and adjudged it as the best private school with state-of-the-art facilities, also ranking the school high on various supports for indigent students.