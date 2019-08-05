Newly appointed African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Director of Government, Legal and Industry Affairs, Mr. Aaron Munetsi will be the ‘lead speaker’ at the 2019 Akwaaba African Travel Market Day slated for Lagos, Nigeria.

Munetsi, the former Regional General Manager, Africa and Middle East for South Africa Airways was responsible for business development, obtaining of operating permits and liaison with host governments, as well as in management of South African Airways.

The 15th Edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market will be holding its Aviation Day on the Tuesday September 24, 2019 by 10am at Eko Hotels and Suite, Lagos. The Aviation Day paper is on ‘Impact of Airport Development and Airlines on Tourism Growth in Africa.’ Organiser, Mr. Ikechi Uko, said the 2019 event would take a critical look at the contribution of airports and airlines to tourism in countries across Africa.

Uko said the event will feature presentations by notable aviation and travel professionals in the industry on issues concerning the sector.

“Governments all over the world are becoming aware of the importance of tourism and the role it plays in contributing to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to the development of the economy,” said Uko.

“It is believed that airlines drive tourism growth, with the examples of Kenya airways and South Africa Airways.It is also believed that airports drive tourism growth, given the example that passenger volume surged by 25 percent at the upgraded of Victoria Falls International Airport recently. The 2019 Akwaaba Aviation Day will x-ray the extent to which airport development and airlines drive tourism in Africa,” Uko added.