Santiago Munoz is confident of settling in at Newcastle.
The Santos Laguna youngster is joining Newcastle on a two-season loan.
Munoz insists he does not feel any pressure and has spoken of his confidence in challenging for a first-team place.
He told ESPN Deportes: “I have to do my thing, trust me and my process has been fast. It’s 18 months, but I’m going to enjoy it. This is a dream that I know is possible.
“I’m not under pressure, I have a different mentality, I’m calm. I have talked to people from Newcastle, but this is not an excuse for not fighting for a place in the Premier League.”
