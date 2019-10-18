Gilbert Ugwu

As the long awaited international yoke breaking programme titled: “That yoke must break” organised by The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries holds tomorrow and Sunat the church’s Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, General Overseer of the Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has assured Nigerians of freedom from every problems confronting them.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity of the church, Pastor Louis Chidi, Muoka said the interdenominational programme is divinely designed to break every yoke and bondage that had constituted limitations and stagnation in the lives of the people and the nation at large.

He said God has determined that through the power packed programme which will start at 8am daily, every freedom shall be actualized.

“Come this weekend, as we go to God in prayer during the special crusade, all yokes shall be broken and our stories positively re-written.” Muoka also assured that no participant will go home empty handed because God has seen the socioeconomic suffocation Nigerians are subjected to, and therefore has scheduled the crusade to liberate them from all entanglement.

“The crusade will bring to an end the era of apprehension and general strangulation prevailing in the society in recent times.”