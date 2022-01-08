The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has held in Mgbidi, Imo State, which happened to be his birthplace, an annual religious programme. Named after the place, it had always been tagged after the year of each programme, for instance, Mgbidi 2019, 2020, 2021, and so on and so forth. But this year’s, and for the first time since its inception, the programme is holding in Lagos rather than at the usual venue. Sources say that the decision to move it from Mgbidi to Lagos was informed by the general insecurity in Imo State where security operatives are engaged in unending battles with unknown gunmen.

But the programme, which kicked off on Thursday, January 6, at the church headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, and ends tomorrow, January 9, is still tagged “Mg- bidi 2022,” despite the shift in the venue. Speaking at the opening ceremony of this year’s event which has its theme as “What God has determined shall be done in 2022”, Pastor Muoka urged the congregants to pay close attention to the Word of God, and not allow anything to distract their attention because God will do a new thing in their lives this year. Participants are drawn not only from Nigeria but also other parts of the country such as South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, U.K, United States, Philippine and other Asian countries, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and Togo.

