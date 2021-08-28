By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, recently stormed Ogun State to hold the second session of his “God Has Sworn to Bless Us”, religious outreach.

In his message, at the programme which attracted people from different walks of life in the state, especially members of the church from Ifo, Abeokuta, Owode, Idiroko, Ilaro, among others, he charged Nigerians to repent of their sins so that God can bless them. “Even if you are running away from blessings, blessings will follow you,” he assured.

He gave instance with the Biblical Abraham, widely acknowledged as the Father of Father, who tried to sacrifice his son in order to receive God’s blessings. “God’s blessings come through obedience to His command,” he said. “And, when He blesses you, you will feel it. But then His blessing come to only those who obey Him and fulfill His conditions. He says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that if my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray He will hear from heaven and heal their land. People should humble themselves, repent of their sins, and pray to God. It is only then His blessings will come, and we will be a blessing to our generation.”

He prayed for the restoration of the Nigerian economy that has been destroyed by politicians while appealing to Nigerians to observe the COVID-19 protocol set by the government to avoid contracting the deadly virus which is killing people all over the world.