Veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor and Monalisa Chinda have teamed up to tackle the repugnant Osu caste culture in an upcoming TV drama entitled, Silent Prejudice.

According to the producer, Chris Oge Kalu, while the culture does not befit this modern era, it is still very active in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and some other African countries.

“Osu system is a tradition that subjects people or refers to some people as second class or inferior to others, and from what we know and what has been practiced over the years, it is believed that these set of people that are referred to as Osu are outcast,” he said.

Continuing, the Abuja-based filmmaker gives an insight into what his new project is all about. “The movie reflects on Ezenwa, a teenage prince who out of youthful exuberance, had sexual intercourse with an Osu girl and got her pregnant. At the point of delivery, it became known and the royal family covered it, they sent both the prince and the baby boy abroad. Thirty years down the line, Ezenwa ascended the throne and it was time to crown a prince, so the child came back and the story began. With this work, we are simply trying to unveil the level of hypocrisy behind this belief that our people still hold on to,” Kalu stated.