From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Gunmen, on Saturday night, attacked a Farm Settlement at Ahun village, Oro Ago, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing a teenager, while two other persons sustained bullet wounds.

Spokesman, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the incident occurred around 8pm.

“On Sunday, 26/09/2021, at about 0830 hours, some community leaders from Ahun Farm Settlement in Oro Ago, came to our divisional office in the area to report the incident of gunmen’s attack in their community,” Babawale said.

He stated further that the gunmen, who were in their large number, started shooting sporadically when they entered the community which resulted in the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager, who was hit by a stray bullet.

“The motive behind the attack has not been established, but we have commenced further investigations and we are working with the community leaders, in order to get to the root of the matter,” Babawale added.

In the meantime, security has been beefed up in and around the community, in order to prevent another attack.

