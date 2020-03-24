Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced six persons to death for murder and attempted murder.

The convicts are Oniyelu Olu 63, Folorunso Oluwatoba, 65, Peter Ajayi, 73, Tijani Arowolo, 80, who died during the pendency of the suit in court, Dolamu Olaide ,29, John Ojo, 77, and Lateef Arowolo, 45.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, said the prosecution has successfully established a prima facie case of conspiracy, attempted murder and murder against them.

According to charges against the condemned persons, the offences are contrary to Sections 516 of the criminal code Law, CAP C16, Section 320 of the Criminal Code Law CAP C16 and Section 316 of the Criminal Code Law, all Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor informed the court that the offence was committed on or about February 7, 2017, at Ilupeju Ekiti when they conspired to murder Sola Adeniyi, 27.

According to the charge , they also attempted to murder another Commercial Motorcycle operator (okada man), Ojo Olaoluwa, 22, who gave evidence that the 2nd accused person, Folorunso Oluwatoba, stopped him on that fateful day when he was about to mount his bike.