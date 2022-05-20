A traditional ruler in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State has been accused of killing one Mr Phillip Dilibe from Umugama Village, Ukwulu.

This is contained in a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Akali, by the solicitor to the deceased, Obinna Modebelu.

The petitioners called on the IGP to prosecute the perpetrators to prevent a breakdown of peace.

According to the petition written by the law firm of Obinna Eloka Modebelu and Associates, the late Dilibe was said to be on his way home, in the company of his friends, when they were accosted by men on two motorbikes, who forced them into the bush on Ukpo/Ukwulu road and attacked them with heavy sticks and cutlasses.

Part of the petition reads: “Late Dilibe died after he was stabbed with a screwdriver on his face, while the other three persons sustained serious injuries.”

The petitioners said the late Dilibe became a target after he objected to the way the traditional ruler of the town was allegedly meddling and trespassing on portions of the community land. The traditional ruler was alleged to have committed the crime on May 4, 2022.

“The deceased was dumped in the bush, off the express road, and the other three persons were driven off to an uncompleted building where ransom was collected before they were left to go,” the petition said.

“We are using this opportunity to plead with the IGP, Usman Baba Akali, to immediately intercede in this case, so that justice will prevail for the deceased who died unjustly.”

