The Ozalla people of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have cried for justice over the murder of Mrs. Monica Okwuibe and attempted murder of her daughter, Benita Anyaegbunam (nee Okwuibe), from Okorouba-Ozalla autonomous community.

Okwuibe had joined Benita at the burial of her husband, Onyedika Anyaegbunam, on January 6, in Obosi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, where the assailants struck and killed her on the spot.

Benita’s sister-in-law, Mrs. Nkiruka Anyaegbunam, who accommodated them in the compound was also shot dead by the attackers.

Benita’s brother-in-laws had since December 6, 2021, when their sibling died, accused her of being complicit, an allegation she vehemently denied, vowing to swear to an oath to prove her innocence.

But the Ozalla Development Union (ODU), consisting of the five autonomous communities in the area, has appealed to the Anambra State Government and security agencies to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

President-general of ODU, Charles Nwagbara, who presented the community’s position after their emergency meeting at Ishi-Ozalla said: “We are seriously concerned. We are sure that Igboland and Nigeria have not turned into an animal kingdom where one will get angry and kill the other. No! If there is anything they want from her, they should follow due process.

“Therefore, we are calling on all concerned, the security agencies, the government of Anambra State and our representatives in all cadres of the legislature to ensure that justice is served. Monica died, but what offence did she commit, simply because her daughter is married to a man who suddenly died? Is that why they should commit such heinous crime against these women? So, we, as Ndiozalla, are demanding justice.”

The House of Representatives, had on January 25 urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to take over the murder case of Mrs. Okwuibe and Mrs. Anyaegbunam and the attempted murder of Benita Anyaegbunam from Anambra State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Awka, for further investigation.