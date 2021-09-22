From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Prophetess Edna Loveday-Worleru, convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life imprisonment by court, has died two days after resuming her jail term.

Edna was convicted and sentenced, last Thursday, by Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, over manslaughter, but died on Saturday, two days later.

The deceased, a prophetess with a spiritual Church in Rumuche Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state, was said to have prepared a poisonous substance in the name of love portion for one Onyema Bright Worlu, to administer on her man-friend, Israel Georgewill’s food sometime in 2012.

Georgewill had, after consuming the substance in the food, died leading to the arrest and prosecution of Loveday-Worleru and Onyema.

The trial Judge, Justice Enebeli, in his judgement after over nine years of legal battle, had found the two guilty of the offence and convicted them for manslaughter, instead of the case of murder charged in an earlier suit on the death of Georgewill.

However, Loveday-Worleru, was said to have fallen ill on Friday after resuming her new permanent home and was rushed to the hospital for immediate attention.

The prosecuting council for the state, Chidi Ekeh, who confirmed the death of the prophetess, yesterday, said she died last Saturday, following a brief illness.

Ekeh said the remains of the late prophetess would not be released to the deceased family for burial, noting that the body was property of the Federal Government even in death.

Meantime, the management of Port Harcourt Correctional Centre has not released any statement in respect of the development.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.