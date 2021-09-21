From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Prophetess Edna Loveday-Worleru convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life imprisonment by court has died two days after resuming her jail term.

Edna was convicted and sentenced last Thursday, by Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt of manslaughter, but died on Saturday, two days later.

The deceased, a prophetess with a spiritual Church in Rumuche Community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state was said to have prepared a poisonous substance in the name of love portion for one Onyema Bright Worlu to administer in her man-friend, Israel Georgewill’s food some time in 2012.

Georgewill had after consuming the substance in the food died leading to the arrest and prosecution of Loveday-Worleru and Onyema.

The trial Judge, Justice Enebeli in his judgement after over nine years of legal battle had found the two guilty of the offence and convicted them for manslaughter, instead of the case of murder charged in an earlier suit on the death of Georgewill.

However, Loveday-Worleru, was said to have fallen ill on Friday after resuming her new permanent home and was rushed to the hospital for immediate attention.

The prosecuting council for the state, Chidi Ekeh, who confirmed the death of the prophetess, yesterday, said she died last Saturday following a brief illness.

Ekeh said the remains of late prophetess would not be released to the deceased family for burial, noting that the body was property of the federal government even in death.

He said: “She was convicted on Thursday and taken to the prison that same Thursday. By Friday, she fell ill and they took her to the hospital. She did not return from the hospital.

“The people are trying to see whether they can get the corpse from the prison to go and bury. But, unfortunately, that is going to be an uphill task because she still remains a property of the federal government. She has not been discharged. She was convicted. She will serve her jail term even in death.”

Meantime, the management of Port Harcourt Correctional Centre has not released any statement in respect of the development.