From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Nchia, Eleme Local Government Area, has awarded the sum of N100 million against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with regards to fundamental human rights abuse and murder.

The trial judge, Justice C.D. Green, gave the order, when she delivered judgement, yesterday, in a suit filed by Godgift Nte Nwokolu, against NPF and two others, over the killing of her father, Nte Nwokolu Nte, on September 24, 2021, by one Inspector Emeka attached to Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the state police command.

Counsel for the applicant, Obaraianenu Nwokolu, who spoke after the judgement, explained that the court declared and stated that the action of the respondent, NPF, in the shooting of the applicant’s father acted against the fundamental rights of right to life of the applicant’s father under Section 33, 34 and 35 of 1999 Constitution and also Article 4, 5 and 7 of African Charter and Human People’s Right Ratification and Enforcement Act 1990.

Nwokolu said the court went further to declare that any institution holding the corpse of late Nte Nwokolu should release it to the family.

According to Nwokolu, the court granted the last prayer of the applicant by ordering the cost of N100 million to be paid to the family of the applicant, as the act of shooting and killing the applicant’s father contravened his constitutional right to life.