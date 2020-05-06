Lukman Olabiyi

Family members of Michael Mordi of Isho Quarters, Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta-State have sent a save our souls (SOS) to the Attorney -General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and governor of Delta State to intervene in an alleged attempt to release a condemned criminal, who murdered their son.

Ekene Mordi was murdered eight years ago by a cult group led by Tobe Kentoa and the suspect was arrested and tried in a competent court sitting in Ogwashi-Uka.

After the trial, Kentoa was sentenced to death and remanded in Okere Correctional Centre, Warri.

Spokesman of Mordi’s family, Ben Mordi, has however, raised the alarm that some powerful politicians in his community were planning to release the condemned criminal who has boasted that he would make life unbearable for the family.

Mordi said: “A politician has approached us to seek our opinion on the planned release of Kentoa, who murdered our brother in cold blood. He said they want to meet the Commissioner for justice and Atorny-General of Delta State to use the opportunity of the amnesty programme proposed by the Federal Government to release the convict.

“We were happy that our industrious son’s death was avenged when his killer was sentenced to death, but the family of the convict still want to intimate us by planning to release him. We were not happy that two of his members were released and they are walking freely today.

“They are planning to use the state Attorney-General to slap us on the face again. They are reopening healed wound. They want to prove to us that they are politically connected.

“We are passionately appealing to the AGF, Justice Abubakar Malami, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Delta state Attorney General, Mr Mrakpor, not to release a condemned criminal as his freedom will bring bad blood in the community.

“It will make other cultists to kill at will, as they will have the notion that they can be freed after some time.”