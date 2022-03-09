By Christopher Oji

Family of deceased fashion designer, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, who was killed in a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has faulted the claims by the driver of the vehicle that the lady was killed by gunmen.

The driver, Nice Andrew, who was arrested by the State Security Service (DSS) and handed over to the police, had claimed that the lady was murdered by armed men who attacked her in the bus.

The family has faulted the claims, saying that if his testimony was the truth, why did he not report the attack to the appropriate authorities, especially his office and the police?

The family said the most annoyin g aspect was that the suspect reported for work two days after.

The family also accused the Police and Lagos State Government of complicity in the murder of their 22-year-old daughter and urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to wade into the matter and unravel the truth about the matter.

The Lead Counsel to the family, Mr. Ayo Ademiluyi, who enumerated the demands of the family said: “We have forensic evidence to back our testimony. All arrested persons should be tried in a competent court as soon as possible.

“Other demands are the arrest of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) Managing Director in the next 24 hours, autopsy report and Corona Inquest to be published as soon as possible, and that the Nigeria Police should track the second mobile number of the deceased, which is still in activation. Finally, the right to life should be upheld. This matter should not be treated like that of Bowen University student, Sylvester Oromoni.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s elder sister, who is an expectant mother, was said to have been hospitalised due to the trauma she suffered when information got to her that her younger sister had been recovered dead.

The family also said that Bamise’s friend, Omolara, who was in touch with her during her journey in the BRT bus, is also in critical condition as a result of the loss of her blossom friend.

The elder brother to the deceased, James Ayanwole, who represented the family at the briefing, said it took a period of 10 days before the Nigeria Police could come out to say that the body had been found, whereas it was found the same day she boarded the bus.

James said the incident was first reported at Akinpelu Police Station, Maroko, and Ikeja, but, unfortunately for them, they were tossed around by the police.

“Our sister graduated from apprenticeship in September 2021, secured a job at Chevron in December, but died in February 2022.

To worsen our plights, the Nigeria Police knew that she died the same day, but kept mute until the media stepped in.

“Bamishe engaged in a live conversation with two of her friends after boarding the bus on February 26, if not for this forensic evidence, the case would have been swept under the carpet as it took the police and LBSL over a week to disclose her whereabouts.

“Details available to us revealed that she boarded the bus on Saturday, but when her whereabouts was uncertain, we went to report the matter at Akinpelu Police Station but were told that the incident’s scene did not fall under their jurisdiction, so we were referred to Maroko Division. Unfortunately, we were left to our fate at Maroko Division, and we headed for Area F, Ikeja and other police stations in search of our missing sister.

“We intensified efforts in search of our sister on Sunday by going to LBSL Yard, Ilupeju, Oyingbo and BRT terminal, Oshodi, where the bus was identified with a code 257, but the driver, Nice Andrew, was nowhere to be found. To our surprise, LBSL management did not show any sign of seriousness that one of its passengers was missing.

“On Monday, we got a hint that the bus was operating along the axis and we rushed to LBSL yard only to discover that the driver reported for work on that day. This brought an altercation between us and the security, but we maintained peace. Out of dismay, a combatant team from the Nigeria Police arrived at the premises, but we were able to control our emotions.

“When the police knew that the matter could no longer be swept under the carpet, they sent a signal, on Tuesday, about our missing sister and this generated sympathy from many Nigerians.

“We were having a family meeting last Sunday, on the issue of Bamise, when we read on the social media that her lifeless body was found at Ebute-Ero/Carter bridge and we sent delegates to the scene only to discover that our sister was found naked on the bridge, but some good Nigerians covered her up.

“Immediately, we reported the incident with Ebute-Ero, where the Divisional Police Officer was a bit civil. If he had been the ones who attended to us at Akinpelu, Maroko and Ikeja, perhaps, we would have been able to rescue our sister alive.

“The body was later deposited at the morgue, but we are not in a hurry to go for burial because we want the government to unravel the situation and conduct an autopsy on her.

Meanwhile, protests have hit the streets in different parts of Lagos over the death of the lady.

At the time of filing this report, there were protests in Ayobo, Ikeja and Ojota over the matter, but the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, promptly deployed patrol teams to Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota who condoned off the area with armoured personnel carriers and water tanks among others.

Regardless, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said there was no protest, but that the police deployed men to strategic locations in anticipation of any protest. He confirmed that the police were aware that the family of the deceased visited the Lagos State House of Assembly, but said their visit did not spark off protest.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their normal businesses,” he said.