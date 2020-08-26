The suspects are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

Recall that the said Uwaila was said to have gone to the church to read in May this year when the suspects went into the church, raped and inflicted very serious injury on her that eventually led to her death days later in the hospital.

Kokumo said the police decided to intensify their efforts in unraveling those behind the death of the student following the wide outcry that it generated and also the interest put in by the Inspector General of Police.

“The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here in Benin, Homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested”, he said.

The CP, Kokumo said the postmortem results confirmed that the said Uwaila was raped.

“The postmortem results had actually confirmed that that she was raped”, he said.

He said he had earlier told the people of the state and Nigeria at large that the police would do all in their powers to unmask those behind her death, adding that the parade of the killer suspects has made good their promise.

“I assured the good people of Edo State that we will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind this”, he said.

The suspects however spoke on their levels of involvements.