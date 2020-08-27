Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, yesterday, paraded six suspects who allegedly raped and killed a 100-Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, 22, in a church in Ihovbe Quarters in Benin.

The suspects are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

Uwaila had gone to the church to read in May this year when the suspects went into the church, raped and inflicted serious injuries on her that eventually led to her death, days later in the hospital.

Kokumo said the police decided to intensify their efforts in unraveling those behind the death of the student following the wide outcry that it generated and also the interest put in by the Inspector -General of Police.

“The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu, who sent to us here in Benin, Homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the united efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested”, he said.

Kokumo said the postmortem results confirmed that the said Uwaila was raped.

He said he had earlier told the people of the state and Nigeria generally that the police would do all in their powers to unmask those behind her death, adding that the parade of the alleged killer has confirmed their promise.

“I assured the good people of Edo State that we will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind this”, he said. The suspects, however, spoke on their levels of involvements.