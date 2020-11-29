By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the murder of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, as insane.

This is even as he stressed that his administration has given all the needed support to the armed forces ‘to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.’

Suspected members of the terror sect, Boko Haram, on Saturday reportedly swooped on Kwashebe Zamarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, killing at least 43 people working in a farm.

The victims were harvesting rice when the terrorists unexpectedly pounced in the latest episode of insecurity across the country.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: ‘I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.’