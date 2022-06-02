From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Security operatives have arrested a suspect said to have participated in the abduction and beheading of the lawmaker who represented Aguata II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

The suspect, said to be popular with the name, Egbe-Ejiejeogu (Egbe Eji Eje Ogu), according to sources, was arrested in Awka, the state capital, while leaving a hospital.

He had reportedly gone to a private hospital for treatment after the first attempt to arrest him failed. He was said to have ‘disappeared’ after jumping into a ditch in his home in Unubi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (INTERSOCIETY), in a statement signed by its board chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and two others, commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies in the state for tracking and apprehending the suspect.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed to Daily Sun that a serious security operation was ongoing in the state, but said that he would get back to the reporter as soon as possible with more details.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has threatened to ban commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North LGAs if they continue violating the curfew he slammed on the LGAs.

The curfew prohibits motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke NAPEP) and shuttle buses from operating in the listed local government areas from 6pm to 6am till further notice.

“In the same vein, Okada, Keke, and shuttle bus union leaders are to take responsibility to report their members who are involved in any criminal activities.

“Anambra State government shall review the policy after two weeks, and if members of these unions continue to be involved in criminal activities, the government will have no choice but to either disband the unions and/or ban them out rightly in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ndi Anambra or residents who are on lawful engagements are not to be intimidated or molested by security agents,” Soludo said in a statement issued by his press secretary, Christian Aburime.

