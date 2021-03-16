From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Journalists were on Tuesday prevented from covering the proceedings in the trial of four accused persons in the kidnap and murder of the late Obi of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Akaeze Ofolue III.

Ofolue III was kidnapped in early January, 2016 while on his way to Asaba by heavily armed men who led him into the bush.

Efforts to rescue him unhurt were futile as his decomposing was found two weeks later leaning on a tree.

Subsequently, four suspects who were arrested, have been facing trial in open court.

READ ALSO: NSCDC in Kogi boils as suspects escape from cell

But at the resumed hearing on Tuesday at the state High Court, Ibusa, where journalists and other interested parties had already seated waiting for the presiding judge, a staff of the court announced that journalists of any sort should go out of the court room and out of hearing.

The staff who claimed to be acting on the orders of the sitting judge, said journalists interested in covering the matter should go and obtain written permission from the state Chief Judge in Asaba, the state capital.