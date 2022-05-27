From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Hausa community in Anambra has urged its members to embrace peace in the state and commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his initiatives and measures deployed within the period of turmoil, especially in the murder of Harira Jibril and her children by unknown gunmen operating in the state. .

The Sarki Hausa Onitsha and Chairman Northern Traditional Council, Anambra State, Alhaji Iliyasu Yushau III, in his release yesterday in Onitsha said the Hausa community also expressed gratitude to the governor for paying a condolence visit to the husband of the slain woman, Mr. Jubril Ahmed, in Orumba South local government area.

The Sarki Hausa who spoke through the Secretary-General, Arewa Community, Anambra state, Mahmud Ibrahim Imam, a lawyer, called for calm and urged all to embrace peace for the betterment of the country.

He said, ” In view of the events of horrible experience we encountered as a result of activities of some few criminals within the state which our members were severely affected, to the extent of some of us losing their lives including a woman and her four kids.

“Governor Soludo took a drastic action within 24 hours, such as the imposition of curfew in some local government areas and also banning of operations of motorcycles, Keke and mini-shuttle busses in the affected area councils.

“The humane gesture of his administration by condemning the killings that occurred on Sunday last week and worthy of note is the delegation sent headed by Hon Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu and that of Women Affairs to the bereaved families, especially the family of late Harira whom they sent the governor’s condolences to her husband and other family members present in the state.

“The state governor also vowed to fish out the perpetrators, and he equally declared that any bush or house or any community found to be harboring criminals would be dealt with.

” All in furtherance to tackle the situation as well as to avoid further spreading of the activities of the unknown gunmen in our peaceful state and the country in general.

“Such action has exhibited the exemplary nature of Soludo’s quality of leadership as a patriotic Nigerian and also global citizen of his status.

“He has indeed proven to be a leader for all regardless of ethnic or religious consideration. He also gave money in the form of assistance to the families of the deceased.

“We join hands to console the family of Jibril and other families affected in the state. We by this release call for a cease fire and embrace peace for the development of our country Nigeria.

“We will remain law-abiding citizens and pray for the unity of our country Nigeria.” He said.

