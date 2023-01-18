From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has advised the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) to defend itself against all forms of attacks .

According to spokesperson of IPOB,Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday,Ànoted that it has become imperative to avert future attacks as that of the Igbo catholic priest,Reverend Isaac Achi, who was burnt to death in Niger State.

Powerful said “The burning alive of Igbo Catholic Priest in Niger State by Fulani terrorists is not only barbaric but also an affront to Igbo Nation and Christian Association of Nigeria.

“Fulani terrorists have been killing Ndigbo in the North at any opportunity, and this must not continue.

“Catholic Church and Nigeria Christians, in general, must not allow the constant intimidation and killing of Christians to continue. Christians, wake up,this fulani jihad is directly targeted at you.

“Nigeria Christians are doomed if they do not stand up to defend themselves against these murderous Fulani Agendists. Waiting on the Nigeria security agents to defend them is committing suicide.

“Christians must stand up and fight these terrorists or be exterminated.

“IPOB is calling on all Christians and Christian Organizations in Nigeria to wake up from their silence and slumber and form a resistance group for self- defense. Otherwise, fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen will exterminate them into extinction.” Powerful warned.