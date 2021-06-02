From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the assassination of his Senior Special Assistant on Security, AIG Christopher Dega (retd) as a major blow to his administration and the state.

Daily Sun has learned that Dega, a two-time Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo States, was killed after he was shot multiple times in the chest by yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau State.

The retired Assiatant Inspector General of Police (AIG), who hailed from Katsina-Ala in Benue State, was, until his gruesome murder, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Benue Governor.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Governor Ortom, who condemned Dega’s murder, lamented that the retired AIG was very active even in retirement, saying it was painful that he was gunned down in such a gruesome manner.

‘The retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So, for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down, this is very sad,’ Ortom stated.

The governor decried the increasing spate of insecurity across all Nigerian regions, and called on security agencies to find the murderers of his aide.

The governor, who expressed sympathises to the family, friends and former colleagues of the late Mr Dega, prayed that God grant him eternal rest.