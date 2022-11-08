From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The owner of Hilton Honors Hotel where Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, died, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, has been slammed with murder charges.

Adedoyin was standing trial on conspiracy and alleged administer of extra-judicial oath on Magdalene Chiefuna, Adedeji Adesola while his staff were charged with murder by the police.

When Femi Falana, SAN, took over the prosecution, he applied to amend the charge after the evidence of the defendants and Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo granted the applicant yesterday.

Falana, who was represented in court by Fatimah Adesina, presented an 18-count charge, slamming murder allegation against Adedoyin.

The charge reads in part: “That you, Dr Raymond Adedoyin, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle, Adedeji Adesola and others now at large, on or between the 5th day of November 2021 and the 7th day of November 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst yourselves to unlawfully kill one Timothy Adegoke and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 324 of the criminal code Vol II Cap 34 laws of Osun State 2002.

“That you Dr Raymond Adedoyin, Adeniyi Aderogba, Magdalene Chiefuna, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adedeji Adesola and others now at large, on or between the 5th day of November 2021 and 7th day of November 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did unlawfully kill one Timothy Adegoke and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 306 of the criminal code Vol II Cap 34, laws of Osun State 2002.

“That you, Dr Raymond Adedoyin, Kazeem Oyetunde and others now at large on or between November 5 and 7, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did administer extra judicial oath on Magdalene Chiefuna, Adedeji Adesola and other staff of Hilton Honors Hotel, with a view to covering up the murder of Timothy Adegoke and, thereby, committed an offence punishable under section 106 of the criminal code Vol II Cap 34 laws of Osun State 2002.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the 18-count charges. Counsel to the first defendant, Kehinde Eleja, SAN, hinted that he would call a witness and asked for a seven-day adjournment.

Counsel to the second, fourth and fifth defendants, Muritala Abdulrosheed, SAN, said he would only recall the fifth defendant as a witness while counsel to the third and sixth defendants, Rowland Otaru, SAN, said some witnesses would be recalled. Counsel to the seventh defendant, Okon Ita, said only his client would be recalled.

Justice Ojo, thereby, adjourned the matter to Thursday, December 2, for calling or recalling of witnesses.