From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A consultant Pathologist with Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH), Dr. Waheed Oluogun, yesterday, said the postmortem examination conducted on the corpse of a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, revealed that he died of severe haemorrhage and traumatic injury.

Oluogun, who was the prosecution witness 5, told the court that the examination revealed a cut with a sharp object on the left side of the chest of the deceased, close to his left armpit.

Testifying before the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, Oluogun, who said he conducted the autopsy with other six pathologists, noted that the cut on the body of the deceased measured 6/4centimetre.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, M. O. Omosun, the pathologist told the court that the body of the deceased was wrapped in blood stained clothes when he got to the site where it was exhumed.

“External examination showed there was a circumcised clean cut wound on the left side of the chest wall measuring 6/4centimetre close to the left armpit. The soft tissue around the area showed marked tissue reaction measuring 32/13 centimetre.

“I certified the corpse of death to be severe haemorrhage (loss of blood), secondary to severe traumatic injury,” he concluded.

However, during cross examination by counsel to the defendants, K. K. Eleja SAN, Muritala AbduRasheed SAN, Rowland Otaru SAN and Okon Ita, the witness said the cut injury discovered was done by a sharp object before the death of Adegoke.

He added that the body was partially or moderately decomposed in some parts, and there was intense decomposition in some parts, adding “it was during the autopsy that it was discovered that all the internal organs are intact.”

The Investigative Police Officer, Afeez Olaniyan, who had earlier testified before the court, was also called for re-examination.

The case was adjourned till today for further hearing.