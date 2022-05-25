From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Consultant Pathologist from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Prof Olusegun Sylvester Ojo, told a court on Wednesday that the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student at OAU, was not unnatural and he could not say it was a natural death.

At the continuation of the trial, the pathologist who stood in the dock for almost four hours insisted that the cause of Adegoke’s death can not be anatomically determined.

Cross-examined by Femi Falana, SAN, Ojo said he was part of eight experts that participated in the autopsy of late Adegoke, said “I got an invitation from my HOD at Ile-Ife, Dr Akin Komolafe who decided independently to take me along in going to the autopsy because he was invited by Prof E. A. Afolayan.

“I did not submit my report to the coroner and I was not directed by any coroner to carry out the autopsy. I am fundamental, a general pathologist.

“I can not say that the deceased died of natural cause. No pathologists should be able to say that. No anatomical cause of death was found due to advanced decomposition.

“The cause of death of Adegoke can not be anatomically determined. With every confidence, I rule out violence as the cause of their death of Timothy. I’m clear that this death is not unnatural. I could not say it is a natural death,” Ojo said under cross-examination.

The hotelier where the deceased lodged before he was declared missing and subsequently found inside a bush where he was purportedly dumped by staff of the hotel, Dr Rahman Adedoyin and his staff have been standing trial for the alleged murder of Adegoke.

The defendants, Adedoyin, Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35) and Adedeji Adesola (23), were arraigned on March 3 on 11 count charges bothering on conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful killing of Timothy Adegoke, conspiracy to commit a felony, dumping of the body of Adegoke, conspiracy to improperly and indecently interfere with the body of Adegoke, conspiracy to alter receipt, altering and cancelling of receipt and administering of extra-judicial oath in connection with the killings.

The matter was adjourned for 30 minutes for the continuation of defence.