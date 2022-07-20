From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

For the first time, the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), lodged before his death, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, was absent in court.

His absence on Wednesday caused confusion as other defendants were brought to the court by the officials of the correctional centre, Ilesa.

Reasons for his absence were not made open as some people rumoured that he slumped in the prison and was not brought to court because of the nature of his health.

His wife was also seen in court as she usually attend the court proceeding since the case was instituted.

The case was slated for ruling on an application by the prosecutor to amend the charges against the defendants.