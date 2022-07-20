From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
For the first time, the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), lodged before his death, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, was absent in court.
His absence on Wednesday caused confusion as other defendants were brought to the court by the officials of the correctional centre, Ilesa.
Reasons for his absence were not made open as some people rumoured that he slumped in the prison and was not brought to court because of the nature of his health.
His wife was also seen in court as she usually attend the court proceeding since the case was instituted.
The case was slated for ruling on an application by the prosecutor to amend the charges against the defendants.
The parties had argued the amendment application brought before the court by Femi Falana SAN, chamber, who is prosecuting the case.
The court clerk had announced to the people to switch off their mobile phones in preparation for the entrance of the judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.
But, the prosecutor, Femi Falana SAN, and counsels to the defendants immediately met and picked October 10, for the ruling.
Speaking with journalists, Falana said, “We discovered that we have not filed our paper in terms of our written addresses, that is why we agreed to tale a date and we have picked October 10 because the court is going on vacation.”
The court clerk told our correspondent that the matter was adjourned because of the absence of Adedoyin and only the prison officials can explain the reason for not bringing him.
The prison officials also declined comment just as the spokesperson of the correctional centre in the state, Sola Adeotan, said the court must have been told why the defendant was not brought to court.
