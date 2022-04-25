From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo of an Osun state high court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has adjourned the trial of the owner of Hilton hotel and resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six of his staff abruptly as one of the defendants in the case slumped.

The defendants were standing trial on alleged murder of a master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke.

When the case came up on Monday, the second defendant, Magdalene Chiefuna, was coughing intermittently and later slumped while the counsel from the Ministry of Justice and defendants’ counsel were arguing on the propriety of a human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN to take over the prosecution.

The defendants were to open their defense on Monday when the incident happened.

The judge thereby adjourned the matter for urgent attention to the ailing defendant.