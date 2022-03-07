From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, Monday refused the application for bail of the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, and six others arraigned for alleged murder of the Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke.

The defendants were arraigned on March 3, 2022 on 11 count charges bothering on conspiracy, murder, alteration of receipt, among others.

Ruling on the application for bail, Justice Ojo noted that the arguments of counsel to the 1st defendant, Adedoyin, K. K. Eleja, that the defendant need medical attention has been countered by the prosecution.

She noted that the exhibit attached to the bail application, medical report, revealed that the defendant is not in critical condition.

The court also held that the health condition of the other defendants as pleaded in their application does not show that they are in critical condition.

Justice Ojo subsequently refused the bail of all the seven defendants.

The defendants, Adedoyin, Adedeji Adesola (23), Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35),

The court held that the case would be given accelerated hearing to ensure that Justice is not delayed.