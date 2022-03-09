From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO) who investigated the death of a Masters degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, Inspector Afeez Olaniyan, yesterday, told the court how his team unraveled the place where the deceased was dumped with the Hilux car of Raheem Adedoyin, the son of Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, owner of the Hilton Hotel where the deceased lodged on November 5, 2021.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, M. O. Omosun, the policeman said the ‘rigorous investigation’ helped the team to establish that the deceased lodged in the hotel and was dumped in the bush at Ede road, Ile-Ife. He explained how the investigative team discovered that the receipt number 7316 was missing in the lodger book given to him by the hotel, and that gave him suspicion that something was hidden.

He said: “We were able to establish that late Timothy actually lodged at Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2021. The lifeless body of late Adegoke was discovered on Sunday, November 7, and the corpse was disrespected by removing it unlawfully and dumped on the refuse site. It was a bit of covered up and doctoring of the hotel documents while the original one was later discovered from Adesola’s phone.

“Circumstances that surrounded the death were highly suspicious and that was why the corpse was deposited for expert opinion (autopsy) to ascertain the cause of the death.”

The police investigator also said he observed that the DVR that powers the hotel’s CCTV cameras had been disabled and he was told that it was due to the ongoing renovation in the hotel.I visited room 305 where the deceased was lodged. It was observed that the mattress inside the room was new compared to the ones in the other rooms. I asked why the new mattress. The response was that the hotel was initially known to be Hotel de Ganga and the takeover necessitated the changes of some of the mattresses.

“Also, I noticed something like a blood pattern on the door. We decided to lock the room and went away with the key. On our next visit to the room, we went with an expert, the Crime Scene Manager, DSP Kilani, and he confirmed that some of the patterns were mere paint and he took the one suspected to be blood for further examination.

“From the statement made by Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, the corpse was wrapped with a carton and duvet which they put in a sealed bag and carried at the back of a Hilux vehicle driven by Raheem Adedoyin to the point where it was dumped.

Efforts of the court to take the evidence of the Pathologist proved abortive as counsels applied for adjournment to enable them tender documents that were necessary, but were not in court.

Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, thereby, adjourned the case to March 16, 17 and 18 for continuation of hearing.