From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A consultant Pathologist with Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH), Dr Waheed Oluogun, said on Wednesday that the postmortem examination conducted on the corpse of a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, revealed that he died of severe hemorrhage and traumatic injury.

Oluogun who was the prosecution witness 5, told the court that the examination revealed a cut with sharp object on the left side of the chest of the deceased, closed to his left armpit.

Testifying before the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, Oluogun who said he conducted the autopsy together with other six pathologists, noted that the cut on the body of the deceased measured 6/4 centimetre.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, MO Omosun, the pathologist told the court that the body of the deceased was wrapped in a blood stained clothes when he got to the site where it was exhumed.

“External examination showed there was a circumcised clean cut wound on the left side of the chest wall measuring 6/4 centimetre close to the left armpit. The soft tissue around the area showed marked tissue reaction measuring 32/13 centimetre.

“On November 15, 2021, I received a phone call from Inspector Afeez Olaniyan at 1pm asking me to come for estimation of a dead body at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“I met about four police officers there and three members of the family including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Osun joined us.

“We found a dead body along Ile-Ife/Ede road. While exhuming the body, it was completely wrapped in a blood-stained duvet without exposing any part of the body. The face was facing up when found with two different ropes around the neck and the other around the ankles. Maggot found around the left side of the head up to the entire left upper limp. It was taken to the mortuary section of UNIOSUNTH, Osogbo. It was identified by Adegoke Olugbade.

“I certified the corpse of death to be severe heamourage (loss of blood) secondary to severe traumatic injury,” he concluded.

However, during cross examination by counsels to the defendants, KK Eleja, SAN, Muritala AbduRasheed SAN, Rowland Otaru SAN and Okon Ita, the witness said the cut injury discovered was done by sharp object before the death of Adegoke.

He added that the body was patiarlly or moderately decomposed in some part, and there was intense decomposition in some parts, adding “it was during the autopsy that it was discovered that all the internal organs are intact.”

The Investigative Police Officer, Afeez Olaniyan, who had earlier testified before the court, was also called for re-examination.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday for further hearing.