From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Another revelation emerged during the trial of hotelier, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, where a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke, lodged and allegedly died on November 5, 2021, before his body was dumped inside the bush.

At the resumed trial yesterday, a receptionist and one of the defendants, Magdalene Chiefuna, revealed that two receptionists, Esther Azigor, Quadri Moshood, and the Managing Director of the hotel who doubles as the son of the owner, Raheem Adedoyin, have run away.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chiefuna who had earlier told the court that Esther was the second person to see the deceased in the room, disclosed that she was the receptionist that took was supposed to take over duty from her on November 7 when late Adegoke was found dead.

Led in evidence by Kunle Adegoke SAN, she informed the court that she went to the house of the Chairman, Adedoyin, with Esther on November 11 where they were told not to disclose that late Adegoke lodged in the hotel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

When asked if the three suspects were interrogated by the police, Chiefuna said they were not interrogated.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

She said in evidence that she took the receptionist job to support her education, insisting that she did not conspire with anybody to kill Adegoke as alleged by the police.

Also, the fourth defendant, Oluwole Lawrence, who claimed to be a supervisor to the securities, said he went to the hotel on November 6 where she met Adesola Adedeji, the 7th defendant, and checked her record to know the number of rooms she sold.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I met Adedeji on November 6 and she told me she sold 16 rooms. I asked for the ledger book and I confirmed that 16 rooms were sold and documented. I signed and left the hotel. I was only assigned to check the vacant room and confirm the room sold. I did not conspire to kill anybody,” he stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .