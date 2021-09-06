From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom had condemned in strong terms the killing of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Sahara Reporters’ publisher Omoyele Sowore, by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the gruesome murder of Olajide further depicts the worsening security situation across the country.

‘He expresses the hope that security agencies will apprehend those responsible for the murder of the young man who was a pharmacy student at Igbinedion University.

‘Governor Ortom prays that God grants the soul of Olajide Sowore eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the painful loss,’ the statement concluded.

