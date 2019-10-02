Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, said that his command arrested five of the gang members who were involved in the killing of a policeman and a civilian in Aba over the weekend.

Gunmen at the weekend attacked policemen on patrol on Ibadan Street, within the Ndiegoro axis of the city, killing one policeman, a civilian, injuring other policemen and allegedly making away with three police rifles.

Two of the suspects were arrested earlier in the week while the remaining three were apprehended at different locations of the city in the earlier hours of yesterday.

Okon said police alerted the military at Osisioma junction of the gang’s movement and this led to soldiers’ arrest of about 27 suspects out of which one was a member of the gang which allegedly killed the policeman. While informing that another police riffle the gang made away with was recovered, Okon said the suspect and the recovered riffle would be handed over to the police after army had finished documentation for further investigation.

“Presently, we have arrested five of the gang members who took part in the killing of the policeman and carting away police riffles. As we speak, the five suspects are in our cell,” he said.