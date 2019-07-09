Christopher Oji

A suspect , Bidemi Mojuba who was arrested recently in Amuwo-Odofin, a suburb of Lagos state, for allegedly stabbing a lady , Christy, has confessed that he killed her for demanding money before sex .

Bidemi, 26, also confessed that he was under the influence of hard drug while he was committing the murder .

The suspect, a native of Kogi state and a graduate of Rivers State Polytechnic was accused of stabbing Christy to death at his uncle’s residence at 55, Cooperation Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

Bidemi who was paraded by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police , Mr Mohammed Muazu ,at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department ( SCIID) ,Panti ,Yaba ,said: “I was staying with my uncle in Coporaration Estate, but he was not around on the day of the incidence. I only stayed in my uncle’s place for six weeks and the victim was a prostitute that I picked from a club. I picked her at the club to have a nice time with her. Actually, I was on drugs when I picked her at the club. I am addicted to ‘Rephenol’ drug. I belong to Viking fraternity group which I joined in my first year at the higher institution.

“When I took Christy to my place, I wanted to have sex with her ,but she insisted that I must give her money before any action . But for the effects of the drug that I took and the urge to have sex, I got very angry and decided to force her . She refused and started struggling with me .

“The next thing I did was to pick a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the frontal part of her neck. I was not planning to kill her. I used the knife that earlier used to peel orange and it was on the washing machine, close to where I was sitting, I was not planning to kill her, it just happened .It was drugs in action .

“After killing her, I was about to escape but unfortunately, neighbors who had already heard our argument arrested me. I didn’t kill her inside the house but I stabbed her on her way out of the apartment.

“I was shocked when I realised that she was dead. I wanted to escape from the house when I was caught by neighbors,” he said.

The suspect who regretted his actions however maintained that he was not a ritualist as was being speculated by some people.