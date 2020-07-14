Paul Orude Bauchi
The trial of the five persons accused of beating a security guard,
Sunday Joshua, to death at New Trafford Hotel and Suites, Bauchi on
May 26, 2020, began on Tuesday, at the Magistrate Court 7, Yelwa,
Bauchi.
The accused are Innocent Ejeh, Abdul-Rasheed Shuaibu, Jacob Joshua,
Joshua Ibrahim and Timothy Yunusa.
They are standing trial for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide
in accordance with sections 96 and 221 of the Penal Code laws.
Recalled that the case could not be mentioned earlier because four of
the accused had tested positive for coronavirus.
The charges were read in court to the accused persons who were in the
dock in their Correctional Uniform and escorted by officials of the
Nigeria Correctional Service.
The Magistrate, Safiya Salihu, then adjourned the case to August 5,
2020 for further mention while the accused were taken back to the
Bauchi Custodial Centre.
