Paul Orude Bauchi

The trial of the five persons accused of beating a security guard,

Sunday Joshua, to death at New Trafford Hotel and Suites, Bauchi on

May 26, 2020, began on Tuesday, at the Magistrate Court 7, Yelwa,

Bauchi.

The accused are Innocent Ejeh, Abdul-Rasheed Shuaibu, Jacob Joshua,

Joshua Ibrahim and Timothy Yunusa.

They are standing trial for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide

in accordance with sections 96 and 221 of the Penal Code laws.

Recalled that the case could not be mentioned earlier because four of

the accused had tested positive for coronavirus.

The charges were read in court to the accused persons who were in the

dock in their Correctional Uniform and escorted by officials of the

Nigeria Correctional Service.

The Magistrate, Safiya Salihu, then adjourned the case to August 5,

2020 for further mention while the accused were taken back to the

Bauchi Custodial Centre.