By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the murder of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is suspicious, stressing that the incident reflects the porous security situation in the country.

Adams, however, urged the police to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the killing and bring the culprits to book.

Sowore was shot by suspected Fulani herdsmen near Okada, in Edo state, while on his way from Igbinedion University, where he was studying Pharmacy.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed sadness at the occurrence, maintaining that the killing was a testimony of the protracted security situation in the country.

The Yoruba Generalissimo flayed the security situation and noted that nobody is safe in the country.

“The security situation in Nigeria is becoming so worrisome by the day and the country is heading towards a tailspin. It was a reflection of the Federal Government’s failure to tackle the security challenges in the country. It is only in Nigeria that the government feels comfortable when people are killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Iba Adams also urged the federal government to concentrate on finding a solution to the security challenges in the country, noting that the killing of Sowore’s younger brother, rather than dampen his spirit, would only heighten his spirits.

