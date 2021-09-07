By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has raised suspicion into the murder of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, saying it reflected the porous security situation in the country.

The Yoruba leader urged the police to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the killing and bring the culprits to book.

Sowore was shot by suspected Fulani herdsmen near Okada in Edo State while on his way from Igbinedion University where he was a student of Pharmacy.

Adams, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed sadness at the incident, maintaining that ‘the security situation in Nigeria is becoming so worrisome by the day and the country is heading towards a tailspin. It was a reflection of the Federal Government’s failure to tackle the security challenges in the country. It is only in Nigeria that the government feels comfortable when people are killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.’

Adams urged the Federal Government to concentrate on finding solutions to the security challenges in the country, noting that the murder of Olajide Sowore, rather than dampen his spirit, would only heighten it.

